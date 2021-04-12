Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater Wins 3D Seismic Survey Gig Offshore Vietnam

April 12, 2021

SW Vespucci - Credit: Shearwater
SW Vespucci - Credit: Shearwater

Marine seismic acquisition company Shearwater GeoServices has won a 3D seismic survey contract in Vietnam.

The company said the contract was awarded by "a major operator," but it did not say who the client was.

The two-and-a-half-month project will start in April 2021 and will be conducted by the SW Vespucci vessel.

"This award contributes to an already strong portfolio of projects in the Asia Pacific region announced in recent weeks as market conditions improve”, said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. 

Shearwater has said it has worked for the same operator multiple times in recent years. 

The company's SW Vespucci can operate in the towed streamer and ocean bottom markets, and is capable of performing 2D,  3D, and 4D surveys.

