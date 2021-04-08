Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brazil: Shell Books Solstad's Platform Supplier

April 8, 2021

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore said Thursday it has won a two-year charter for one of its platform supply vessels in Brazil.

The vessel, Normand Starling, will support Shell's activities in the Brazilian waters.

The two-year contract is firm for two years, to April 2023 and starts in direct continuation of the current contract Normand Starling has with Shell Brazil Ltda.

Normand Starling specs:

Built / Yard2013
DesignPSV 08 CD
YardSTX OSV Vung Tau
FlagREB
LOA81,7m
Breadth Moulded18m
