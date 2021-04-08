Brazil: Shell Books Solstad's Platform Supplier

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore said Thursday it has won a two-year charter for one of its platform supply vessels in Brazil.
The vessel, Normand Starling, will support Shell's activities in the Brazilian waters.
The two-year contract is firm for two years, to April 2023 and starts in direct continuation of the current contract Normand Starling has with Shell Brazil Ltda.
Normand Starling specs:
|Built / Yard
|2013
|Design
|PSV 08 CD
|Yard
|STX OSV Vung Tau
|Flag
|REB
|LOA
|81,7m
|Breadth Moulded
|18m