Brazil: Shell Books Solstad's Platform Supplier

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore said Thursday it has won a two-year charter for one of its platform supply vessels in Brazil.

The vessel, Normand Starling, will support Shell's activities in the Brazilian waters.

The two-year contract is firm for two years, to April 2023 and starts in direct continuation of the current contract Normand Starling has with Shell Brazil Ltda.

Normand Starling specs: