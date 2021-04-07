Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron, Hokkaido Gas Ink LNG Supply Deal

April 7, 2021

For illustration only - First Chevron Wheatstone LNG cargo from Australia departing for Japan in 2017 (File Photo: Chevron)
For illustration only - First Chevron Wheatstone LNG cargo from Australia departing for Japan in 2017 (File Photo: Chevron)

U.S. oil and gas major Chevron has signed a deal with Japan's Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Chevron’s global LNG portfolio to Japan's Hokkaido area.

Under the agreement, Chevron will supply Hokkaido Gas with about a half million tons of LNG over a period of five years starting April 2022.

“We are delighted to design and execute a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with our new partner Hokkaido Gas that will bring Chevron LNG directly to Hokkaido, a key growth area. It broadens our customer base in Japan, a market that is foundational to our LNG business. 

"This new SPA represents Chevron’s commitment to collaborate with Hokkaido Gas in diversifying energy solutions and advancing a lower carbon future in the Hokkaido area,” said John Kuehn, President of Chevron Global Gas, a division of CUSA.

Hokkaido Gas is an integrated energy company located in Sapporo, Japan which provides city gas, electricity and other energy services in Hokkaido region.

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Cook Inlet Hilcorp Platform A is seen in the distance during 1100am overflight on Sunday, April 4. No wildlife, no sheen and no disturbance were detected. (Photo: Hilcorp)

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms
Credit: VARD

VARD to Build North Star's Dogger Bank SOV Fleet in...


Trending Offshore News

Jeff Miller (Photo: Halliburton)

Halliburton CEO Earned $10 Million More in 2020, Despite...
Finance
Cook Inlet Hilcorp Platform A is seen in the distance during 1100am overflight on Sunday, April 4. No wildlife, no sheen and no disturbance were detected. (Photo: Hilcorp)

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms
Pipelines

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Ithaca Energy Sanctions EOR Project in North Sea

Ithaca Energy Sanctions EOR Project in North Sea

LOC to Provide Marine Warranty Services for Petrobel's Offshore Activities

LOC to Provide Marine Warranty Services for Petrobel's Offshore Activities

Australia: Santos Looking to Sell Down Stake in Dorado Offshore Oil Project

Australia: Santos Looking to Sell Down Stake in Dorado Offshore Oil Project

Vantage Drilling Taps ICM Group for Offshore Training Services

Vantage Drilling Taps ICM Group for Offshore Training Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine