Maritime Developments Names VP UK & Europe

Maritime Developments (MDL), a company providing consultancy, equipment, and personnel for the global offshore energy sectors, has appointed Chris Reid as its new Vice President VP - UK & Europe

MDL, which provides SURF handling back-deck equipment, said that Reid would be responsible for nurturing existing customer accounts and developing new relationships with clients operating in the region.

"Formerly Business Development Manager at James Fisher Offshore, Reid brings with him close to a decade of back-deck expertise in flexible product handling, including mooring solutions and SURF decommissioning," MDL said.

Commenting on his appointment, Reid said: "I am thrilled to be joining MDL at this exciting time in its continued growth.

“The company’s reputation speaks for itself and in addition to building on excellent delivery in supporting SURF and mooring installation, there is huge opportunity to bring to the market our in-house design and engineering capability, to enable our clients to complement their own skill set and help them realize returns from optimized back-deck solutions and execution plans."