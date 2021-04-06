Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maritime Developments Names VP UK & Europe

April 6, 2021

Chris Reid - Credit: MDL
Chris Reid - Credit: MDL

Maritime Developments (MDL), a company providing consultancy, equipment, and personnel  for the global offshore energy sectors, has appointed Chris Reid as its new Vice President VP - UK & Europe

MDL, which provides SURF handling back-deck equipment, said that Reid would be responsible for nurturing existing customer accounts and developing new relationships with clients operating in the region.

"Formerly Business Development Manager at James Fisher Offshore, Reid brings with him close to a decade of back-deck expertise in flexible product handling, including mooring solutions and SURF decommissioning," MDL said.

Commenting on his appointment, Reid said: "I am thrilled to be joining MDL at this exciting time in its continued growth. 

“The company’s reputation speaks for itself and in addition to building on excellent delivery in supporting SURF and mooring installation, there is huge opportunity to bring to the market our in-house design and engineering capability, to enable our clients to complement their own skill set and help them realize returns from optimized back-deck solutions and execution plans."

 

Jobs news People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Cook Inlet Hilcorp Platform A is seen in the distance during 1100am overflight on Sunday, April 4. No wildlife, no sheen and no disturbance were detected. (Photo: Hilcorp)

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms
Building a U.S. offshore wind industry will require more than just fast-tracking permits. - Image Credit: Zacharias/AdobeStock

The U.S. Sets Ambitious Offshore Wind Targets – What Will...


Trending Offshore News

Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Malaysia, Brunei Formalize Unitization Deal for Two...
Energy
FPSO Cidade do Rio de Janeiro MV14 - Credit: MODEC

Petrobras Suspends MODEC from Bidding for FPSO Projects
Offshore

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

ABB, Siemens to Service Electrical Equipment on All Equinor's Platforms in Norway

ABB, Siemens to Service Electrical Equipment on All Equinor's Platforms in Norway

Jersey Oil & Gas Completes Cieco V&C Acquisition

Jersey Oil & Gas Completes Cieco V&C Acquisition

Halliburton CEO Earned $10 Million More in 2020, Despite Pledge to Cut Pay

Halliburton CEO Earned $10 Million More in 2020, Despite Pledge to Cut Pay

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms

Gas Leak Prompts Shutdown of Two Alaska Platforms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine