Wood Secures 5-Year North Sea Services Deal with TAQA

Wood, an energy industry consulting and engineering company, has secured a new contract with oil company TAQA to provide integrated facility services across the TAQA's North Sea assets.

With the award of a five-year Integrated Facilities Services agreement, Wood will focus on supporting TAQA’s operations across the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, Eider Alpha, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae assets, Wood said Monday.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s President for Operations across Europe, Middle East, and Africa said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with TAQA following the award of this new contract.

“We are proud to have worked with TAQA since 2008 and see excellent opportunity, with the addition of the Brae Alpha and East Brae assets, to deliver a fully integrated facility services model.”

Also, UAE-based TAQA last month awarded Odfjell Drilling a contract for platform drilling & maintenance services on its UK North Sea platforms.

The five-year contract covers services aboard the North Cormorant, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae platforms.