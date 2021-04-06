Tullow Starts Multi-well Drilling Program Offshore Ghana

Oil and gas company Tullow Oil on Tuesday said it was starting a multi-year, multi-well drilling campaign offshore Ghana.

The campaign started with the start of drilling of the first well at the Jubilee offshore field on Monday.

Maersk Drilling's Maersk Venturer drillship is expected to drill four wells in total in 2021, consisting of two Jubilee production wells, one Jubilee water injector well and one TEN gas injector well.

"The 2021 drilling campaign is the first part of Tullow's 10-year Business Plan which was presented at Tullow's Capital Markets Day in November 2020. The Ghana portfolio has a large resource base with extensive infrastructure already in place.

"Through a rigorous focus on costs and capital discipline, Tullow believes that these assets have the potential to generate material cash flow over the next decade and deliver significant value for Ghana and investors," Tullow said.

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil plc, commented today: "Today is an important milestone in the implementation of our long-term Business Plan. Working closely with the Government of Ghana and our joint venture partners in Ghana, I am confident that we will unlock the full potential from the Jubilee and TEN fields through this multi-year, multi-well drilling programme."