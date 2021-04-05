Ocean Winds Looks to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Ireland

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds said Monday it was eyeing the expansion of its global offshore wind portfolio to include Ireland.

Ocean Winds' current offshore wind portfolio includes 1.5GW in construction and 4GW in development.

The company, formed last year as a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has established Cailleach Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, a project delivery company that has submitted a Foreshore Application Licence Application to undertake site investigations for the potential development of an offshore wind farm 13km from the shore at Co. Wicklow in Ireland.

"The proposed wind farm aims to take advantage of the offshore wind resource opportunity in the Irish Sea, off the coast of counties Dublin and Wicklow," OW said, adding that the surveys will enable OW to determine the ground conditions and determine the metocean conditions on site which will feed into the future design of the wind farm.

"The timeline for the survey program is designed to ensure that the Cailleach Offshore Wind Farm is well positioned to bid into upcoming offshore specific RESS auctions," Ocean Winds said.

"Cailleach is the first a number of Irish sites which OW is examining, and the Foreshore Licence is required to enable preliminary site investigations to be undertaken, and development potential assessed," the company added.

Commenting, OW CEO Spyridon Martinis said: "OW has a strong international portfolio and an excellent track-record of bringing projects from concept to construction. Ireland has excellent renewable resources, and our background, expertise, strength and experience will allow the Irish economy to make best use of those resources.”

“In June 2019, The Irish Government announced their Climate Action Plan, with a target of generating 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with at least 3.5GW of offshore wind. In June this was increased to 5GW.”

“In the neighboring UK market, OW will soon reach completion of the 950MW Moray East offshore Windfarm, which was ground-breaking in terms of technology and cost. We look forward to the opportunity of working in Ireland and maximising the potential of offshore wind technology in a new geography.”