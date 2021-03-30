Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

March 30, 2021

Credit: Bureau Veritas
Credit: Bureau Veritas

Testing, inspection, and certification firm Bureau Veritas and offshore cable specialist Nexans has entered a partnership deal to reduce risk and promote best practices for turnkey deliveries of high voltage power cables used for connecting offshore wind farms (OWF) to onshore grids.

Currently, the energy transition and the role of offshore wind is a critical concern for society. The offshore wind sector is developing rapidly, and substantial growth is expected for decades to come. At the same time, insurers’ studies confirm that high voltage power cables are among the most critical elements of offshore wind farms, BV said.

Reliability of high voltage power cables end-to-end solutions, including installation, becomes an essential enabler for the current and the next generation of cables required to capture energy in deeper water, BV said.

"Bureau Veritas and Nexans will partner to address this challenge and build trust for all stakeholders. Nexans provides high voltage cables to transfer the energy generated by offshore wind farms," BV added.

"Nexans is at the forefront of best practices in the industry with end-to-end solutions and has an extensive track record of projects delivered to the offshore wind industry – including the first commercial floating wind farm," BV said.

BV said: "As offshore wind farm installations are further away from shores and in deeper waters, the risk of failures could increase, making the reliability and quality of cables, and their installation, key."

"The Nexans and Bureau Veritas partnership builds on  Bureau Veritas’ maritime expertise and extensive experience in risk management to help the offshore wind sector reduce operational risk. With thorough risk management and compliance with industry best practices,  Bureau Veritas can offer its assurance on Nexans end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) operational model," BV said.

"Effectively managing risk provides operational assurance and reliability with less downtime, reduced repair and replacement costs, and increased trust. Thanks to this partnership, both Nexans’ customers and the offshore wind industry will continue to reduce risks within the sector," BV said.

Nexans CEO, Christopher Guérin, shared at the last Nexans Capital Markets Day: “I’m happy to announce that we have entered into a long-term partnership with Bureau Veritas. Together, we will certify the Nexans “Way” of  managing EPCI projects and risks, develop new standards for the offshore wind farm and interconnection industry, reduce the risk profile of such projects and develop improved standards.”

Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said: “At Bureau Veritas, we help shape a world of trust. By creating standards and verifying all criteria are met, we can help Nexans build further trust. Our marine expertise and experience in risk management and subsea to surface connections combined with state-of-the-art software tools  will make this collaboration a success.”

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill

West Mira Offshore Rig to Resume Drilling by Mid-April...
Credit: PTTEP

PTTEP Discovers Oil and Gas at Sirung-1 Well, Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Artist’s impression of Sofia Wind Farm’s HVDC offshore converter platform

Sembcorp Marine, GE Firm Up $826M Sofia Offshore Wind Farm...
Energy
Credit:Oceloti/AdobeStock

Subsea 7 Forms Floating Wind JV with Simply Blue Energy
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine