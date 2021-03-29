Equinor Gets Green Light to Drill Barents Sea Well

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has won a drilling permit to drill an appraisal well in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), which granted the permit, said Equinor would drill the well, formally known as well 7322/6-1 S, using the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by Odfjell Drilling.

The rig will move to drill for Equinor after concluding the drilling of appraisal well 25/2-2 S for Aker BP ASA in production licence 442.

The drilling program for well 7322/6-1 S relates to drilling an appraisal well in production licence 722. Equinor is the operator with an ownership interest of 45 percent. The other licensees are AkerBP (20 percent), Lundin Energy Norway (20 percent), and Sval Energi (15 percent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of the block(s) 7322/6 and 7323/4. The well will be drilled about 350 kilometers north of Hammerfest and 50 kilometers west of the 7324/7-2 (Hansen) and 7324/8-1 (Wisting) discovery wells.

Credit: NPD