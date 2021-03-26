Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's Oil Minister Diagnosed with Covid-19

March 26, 2021

Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru - Photo: OED - NTB Scanpix
Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru - Photo: OED - NTB Scanpix

Norway's minister of petroleum and energy, Tina Bru, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, along with her son and husband, she wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

"We are all feeling relatively well, and we obviously hope it will continue that way," she wrote.

Bru has self-quarantined since last Friday, and took a coronavirus test two days ago, she said, while adding that she had been working from home all week and participating in government meetings online.

Norway is western Europe's largest exporter of oil and natural gas, with overall daily volumes exceeding 4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Energy People

