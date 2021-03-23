Petronas Carigali Hires Uzma for Wireline Logging Services Off malaysia

Malaysian oilfield services company Uzma has won a contract with Petronas Carigali for electric wireline logging services.

Uzma said it would provide non-rig assisted electric wireline logging services for Petronas Carigali for a period of three years in West Malaysia and East Malaysia (optional scope) waters for downhole logging, perforation and well integrity evaluations.

The value of the Contract is approximately RM180 million (around $43,6 million)

The contract announcement comes just days after Uzma said it had won a deal with Medco to deliver Hydraulic Workover Unit services for the Bualuang field, off Thailand. More on that here.