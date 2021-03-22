LYTT Tech Boosts Output at BP's Clair Ridge Offshore Platform

LYTT, an energy tech company, said Monday its technology has helped improve production up to 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) at BP's Clair Ridge offshore platform, west of Shetland, UK.

Clair Ridge is the second phase of development of the giant Clair field which has an estimated seven billion barrels of hydrocarbons in place. The field was discovered in 1977, but challenging reservoir characteristics and the technological limits of the time meant it was 2005 before production through the Phase One platform began. Clair Ridge came on stream in 2018.

"Such challenges related to well integrity, water inflow, and the complex nature of the fractured subsurface, requiring a highly tailored approach beyond standard operations and data logging methods," LYTT, a company specializing in the delivery of real-time insights to oil and gas operators by combining fiber-optic data with hybrid analytic, said.

Prad Thiruvenkatanathan, Co-Founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer, LYTT said: “LYTT’s purpose is to empower operators with real-time insights to intelligently manage the risks affecting the productivity of their assets. These efficiency gains are made possible through a comprehensive, dynamic understanding of the production wellbore.

"To support BP's engineers in driving production, managing integrity and increasing field recovery, we delivered in-depth real-time flow surveillance data by deploying existing fiber optic cables as downhole sensors. LYTT then applied hybrid analytics to generate critical insights into in-well flow dynamics from Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) data in real-time.”

Thiruvenkatanathan added:: "Our technology gave BP's engineering team the capability to understand exactly how much water was being produced by the asset, which zones of the well were producing this water and, crucially, when it was being produced. This unparalleled understanding of flow dynamics gave the engineers the insight they needed to ‘tune’ the choke setting of the well to remediate water production while optimizing oil production, as well as where to target a water shut-off intervention.”





