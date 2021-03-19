Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Odfjell Drilling Bags 5-Year Drilling & Maintenance Contract on TAQA's North Sea Platforms

March 19, 2021

Credit: TAQA
Credit: TAQA

UAE-based oil and gas company TAQA has awarded Odfjell Drilling a contract for platform drilling & maintenance services on its UK North Sea platforms.

The five-year contract covers services aboard the North Cormorant, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae platforms.

"Odfjell Drilling is the incumbent Platform Drilling & Maintenance Services contractor for three of these installations under a contract awarded in 2017 and this new agreement will replace the existing contract, with the addition of Brae Alpha and East Brae," Odfjell Drilling said.

The new contract will be effective from June 15, 2021, the Norwegian drilling contractor said.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources, that TAQA was reviewing options for its oil and gas business, including a potential sale.


Drilling Industry News Activity Inspection & Repair & Maintenance UKCS

Related Offshore News

Credit: Hess

INEOS E&P to Buy Hess Denmark for $150 Million
Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted Starts Offshore Construction at 900 MW Greater...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Solstad Sells 2003-Built AHTS DUO

Solstad Sells 2003-Built AHTS DUO

Offshore Wind Webinar: A Look Into the Emerging US Market

Offshore Wind Webinar: A Look Into the Emerging US Market

SOFEC CEO to Retire

SOFEC CEO to Retire

Odfjell Drilling Bags 5-Year Drilling & Maintenance Contract on TAQA's North Sea Platforms

Odfjell Drilling Bags 5-Year Drilling & Maintenance Contract on TAQA's North Sea Platforms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine