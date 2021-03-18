Ashtead Technology, OAP Win Offshore Work with Total in Angola

UK-based subsea technology and services specialist Ashtead Technology said Thursday it had entered into a cooperation agreement with Angola-based inspection and asset integrity company, OAP, and revealed that the partnership had already completed a mooring inspection gig for Total in Angola, and won more work.

Ashtead Technology said that the partnership had completed a multi-asset, Class-approved mooring inspection campaign for Total E&P Angola in the Girassol and Dalia fields, and has been awarded further work in the Pazflor and CLOV fields.

The underwater inspection scope, which will avoid the need for drydocking, combines Ashtead Technology’s visual inspection, chain cleaning, measurement and 3D modelling technologies, with OAP’s team of experienced offshore technical personnel. OAP’s operations base in the country’s capital city of Luanda will be used to store and maintain the equipment.

Ashtead Technology’s Business Development Director David Mair said: “OAP’s knowledge of the Angola market and in-country technical expertise makes them the ideal partner to support our growth ambitions in Angola. Winning this campaign for Total E&P Angola straight off the bat underlines the strength of our combined offering to operators in the region.

“We have a proven track record in Angola for delivering market-leading asset integrity, mechanical solutions, survey and robotics-based services. However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions have added an extra logistical challenge. By teaming up with OAP we have solved the problem and can continue to deliver a high quality, reliable service on schedule and within budget.

“This aligns with our overarching strategic focus for West Africa, which centers on providing a broader asset integrity service to clients and supporting local content objectives.”

Established in 2014, Ocean Atlantic Petroleum provides technical services to the Angolan energy sector, including subsea inspection and asset integrity.

Benoit Peyrichout, Managing Director of OAP, added: “Our partnership with Ashtead Technology has created the perfect marriage and a very compelling business proposition for clients in Angola. With our local facilities and strong technical expertise forged with Ashtead’s engineering capabilities and fleet of technologies, we are ideally placed to win further awards and expand both businesses in the future.”