3t Energy Names Director to Help Drive Expansion, Acquisitions

March 18, 2021

3t Energy Group, a UK-based energy industry training services company, has appointed Chris Durling as its new finance director for its training division.

Durling comes to 3t Energy Group from EY, where he led the Aberdeen transactions business and EY’s focus on energy services in the UK. 

He will be responsible for the financial management of the Group’s combined training businesses to help drive further expansion and any additional acquisitions.

3t Energy said that one of Durling's first tasks will be to integrate Petrofac’s recently acquired in-person training business into the Group.

The acquisition by 3t Energy of Petrofac's training business was the Group’s fourth acquisition in three years, adding to its training businesses: 3t Transform (Learning technology & workforce development solutions) Survivex, and AIS (in-person, technology-enabled training for onshore, offshore, renewable & industrial markets), and Drilling Systems (Software based drilling simulation).

Vice President of 3t Energy Group’s training division, Paul Knowles said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the senior management team at 3t Energy Group. He is extremely well known and well respected within the energy sector and will be an enormous asset to the Group moving forward. We are very much looking forward to benefitting from his proven financial acumen, drive, and energy.”

In other 3t Energy-related news, the company has recently formed an alliance with energy services and technology firm Enermech. The alliance, called 3t Enermech, has won a contract with the UK Government, "which will help to shape future training requirements for Mozambique’s growing oil and gas workforce."

