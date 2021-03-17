Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea Gets Approval for Norwegian Sea Appraisal Well

March 17, 2021

Deepsea Aberdeen/Credit: Paul Wood/MarineTraffic.com
Deepsea Aberdeen/Credit: Paul Wood/MarineTraffic.com

Oil company Wintershall Dea has obtained a drilling permit for the well 6406/3-10 A in the Norwegian Sea.

The well will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible drilling rig, after the completion of the drilling of wildcat well 6507/4-2 S also for Wintershall Deain production licence 211, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which granted the permit, said Tuesday.

The drilling program for well 6406/3-10 A relates to the drilling of an appraisal well in production licence 836 S, where Wintershall Dea is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 percent.

The other licensees are DNO Norge AS (30 percent) and Spirit Energy Norway AS (30 percent). The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6406/2 and 6406/3.

The well will be drilled about 8 kilometers west of the Maria field in the Norwegian Sea and 200 kilometers north of Kristiansund.

 

Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana to See Record Number of Offshore Wells Drilled in...
