Forum Energy Technologies Targets Growth in South America

U.S.-based oilfield products supplier Forum Energy Technologies (FET) said it has entered into a partnership with Deepsea Technologies Equipamentos Industriais Ltda to represent its operations in Brazil as part of the business’ long-term growth strategy in South America.

Deepsea Technologies provides engineered products and services to the oil and gas industry globally, with a key focus in delivering solutions for subsea and topside production systems and subsea intervention systems.

The partnership will see Deepsea Technologies provide business development and engineering support on behalf of FET in Brazil. It will also deliver full servicing, repair, calibration, upgrades and modifications for FET remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and associated tooling. Deepsea Technologies will also have responsibility for the repair and calibration of FET torque machines.

Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President - Subsea Vehicles, said, “We continue to see strong demand for our products in Brazil and recognize the need to appoint a local partner to increase our in-country presence and support our ambitious strategy.

“[Deepsea Technologies] provides us with a strong channel to complement our existing framework across the academic, survey and energy markets.

“This agreement ensures that our clients in Brazil receive the same streamlined and consistent support they are accustomed to around the globe.”