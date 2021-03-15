Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UAE's Zakher Marine Wins Offshore Wind Installation Deal in China

March 15, 2021

QMS Gladiator - Image by Capt. Tony Powell/MarineTraffic.com
QMS Gladiator - Image by Capt. Tony Powell/MarineTraffic.com

UAE-based offshore vessel and jack-up services provider Zakher Marine International (ZMI) has secured its first windfarm installation contract in the South China Sea valued at $110 million.

 "With this award, ZMI becomes the first UAE and [Gulf Cooperation Council] offshore contractor to be awarded a contract with the Chinese government to support the development of an offshore windfarm," Zakher Marine said.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali El Ali, Managing Director of ZMI, said: "We are very proud to be the first company from the GCC to work closely with the Chinese government to provide jack-ups and a testament that we are on track to deliver our growth plans, expanding into new geographies and renewables business. This is going to be the first of many, but it serves as a foothold for the Group in this growing market". 

The contract award secures ZMI’s expansion into the renewables market and the Chinese market, a fundamental part of ZMI’s strategic plan to expand into markets beyond the GCC region, ZMI said.

According to Zakher Marine International, the QMS Gladiator, ZMI's largest self-propelled, self-elevating jack-up, recently arrived in China loaded on a heavy lift vessel.

 

Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

FAR to Sell Senegal Oil Field Stake to Woodside, as...
Aerial Photograph of EI-331 Platform “B” - Credit: BSEE

Poor Risk Communication, Inadequate Maintenance Behind...


Trending Offshore News

Aerial Photograph of EI-331 Platform “B” - Credit: BSEE

Poor Risk Communication, Inadequate Maintenance Behind...
Energy
Credit: Tullow Oil

Guyana: Tullow Oil, Partners Keep Control Over Orinduik...
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Guyana: Tullow Oil, Partners Keep Control Over Orinduik Offshore Block Until 2023

Guyana: Tullow Oil, Partners Keep Control Over Orinduik Offshore Block Until 2023

Petronas, CNOOC to Collaborate on Cleaner Energy Solutions, LNG Bunkering

Petronas, CNOOC to Collaborate on Cleaner Energy Solutions, LNG Bunkering

Ultrasonic Testing Technology Developed for NASA Comes to Offshore Assets

Ultrasonic Testing Technology Developed for NASA Comes to Offshore Assets

Poor Risk Communication, Inadequate Maintenance Behind Fatal Gulf of Mexico Platform Incident

Poor Risk Communication, Inadequate Maintenance Behind Fatal Gulf of Mexico Platform Incident

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine