Aker Solutions Names EVP for Sustainability

Norwegian offshore energy services company Aker Solutions has appointed Marianne Hagen has been appointed executive vice president for sustainability and communications in a push to expand its work on sustainability.

"Last year, Aker Solutions established a business segment dedicated to the energy transition, such as low-carbon solutions and projects for renewable energy. Today, the company announces that it will also reduce the environmental footprint from its own operations. Marianne Hagen has been appointed executive vice president for sustainability and communications. She will be part of the executive management team and accountable for the strategic development of sustainability across Aker Solutions," the Norwegian company said.

Hagen has had an extensive career in senior positions in politics, public affairs, communications, social responsibility and environmental issues. Previous roles include deputy minister of Foreign Affairs in Norway, head of communications at the Norwegian Royal Court and several board of directors positions.

She will start in her new position on March 15, reporting directly to Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. Hagen succeeds Tove Røskaft, who has left Aker Solutions to take up her new role as Chief of Staff and Business Excellence at Aker Offshore Wind.

Aker Solutions said the company's strategy included two key pillars, one as a services supplier to oil and gas companies, the other focused on low-carbon business opportunities.

"By 2025, the company’s objective is that one-third of the revenue should come from low-carbon oil and gas projects or from renewable energy business. By 2030, the objective is that this will count for two thirds of the revenue," Aker Solutions said.

"We have already established a strong offering to the market for sustainable energy production, such as offshore wind power and projects for carbon capture. It will be equally important that our own business and that our value chain with thousands of suppliers are also sustainable. Our objective is to reduce CO2 emissions from our own operations by 50 percent by 2030, based on our 2019 emissions. This is essential not only for Aker Solutions, but also to our customers," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

"In addition, we see that sustainability is also high on the agenda for the financial market, and it will be reflected in the new EU taxonomy. It is a great pleasure to welcome Marianne Hagen to drive this area," said Digre.

"The energy transition presents us with unprecedented challenges, but even more with opportunities to build new industries and create value. I believe the innovative competence within the engineering, technology and contracting companies, with hundreds of thousands of employees around the world, is key to this transition. I am excited to join the Aker Solutions team. This is in my opinion one of the best placed organizations to #PowerTheChange," said Marianne Hagen, onboarding executive vice president.