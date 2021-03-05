Ultrasonic NDT Tool Developed for NASA Goes Offshore

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement to offer an innovative ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) solution that supports expanded use of composite materials on offshore assets to extend service life.

Developed to test the heat shield on the Orion space capsule, this is the first proven nondestructive evaluation (NDE) technology that can successfully scan layered composite material for defects, offering unprecedented visibility into the integrity of these materials, the company said.

The advanced technology, developed by The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) for NASA, will assist the offshore industry with corrosion repair and enhance mitigation strategies to support the structural integrity of new and aging assets. Previously, owners and operators were limited to temporary non-structural composite patch repair systems because there was no accurate way to test for defects. Now, composites can replace traditional steel repairs; benefits include a natural resistance to offshore environments, minimal weight added to floating assets and the elimination of hot work permits during operations.

"This really is a game changer for the industry," says Brian Weaver, VP Risk and Reliability at ABS Consulting. "Our offshore clients have been looking for new and innovative ways to extend the service of existing assets well beyond their original design life. This breakthrough technology provides our clients with a unique and cost-effective approach to this challenge."

Through the licensing agreement, ABS Consulting is working with global leaders in composite repair and offshore clients to further develop the technology for new and expanded applications in the offshore industry. Energy industries are also involved in this advancement with plausible applications towards renewable energy assets in the future. When combined with a strategic risk-based approach, NDT technology reduces operational risk and maintenance costs and enhances safety.