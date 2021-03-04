Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hybrid Accommodation Vessel MWV Falgout Delivered

March 4, 2021

MWV Falgout (Photo: VOS)
MWV Falgout (Photo: VOS)

The Chinese-built hybrid accommodation vessel MWV Falgout has been delivered to end client Brunei Shell Petroleum.

The 80-meter vessel, a new purchase for Bruneian owners JISCO Marine Sdn Bhd, will be employed on long-term charter for the Bruneian oil and gas company. The ship was officially accepted into charter on February 17.

Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Singapore secured a two-year ship management contract for the vessel at the end of 2020, though the company said early months of the project involved taking delivery of MWV Falgout in China, mobilizing the vessel and delivering it on to the end client.

The process was complicated by COVID-19 regulations, travel restrictions and the monsoon season, though the ABS-classed vessel eventually left the Chinese shipyard on January 1.

A further month was spent in Miri, Malaysia ensuring the vessel was ready for its first project. Multiple audits and trials were conducted, with subsequent dynamic positioning (DP) modifications, failure mode and effective analysis (FMEA) trials and activity-specific operating guidelines (ASOG) verification undertaken.

