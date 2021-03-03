Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Sells Platform Supplier Skandi Texel

March 3, 2021

Skandi Texel - Credit.W.J. Soeters/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Texel - Credit.W.J. Soeters/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Rederi AS, a subsidiary of DOF, has sold the platform supply vessel Skandi Texel.

DOF said Wednesday that the vessel had been sold to a Norwegian company. It did not say who the buyer was exactly, but it did say that the vessel would leave the oil services sector.

"The vessel will be delivered to the new owner with immediate effect and will depart from the oil service sector after the sale. The gain from the sale is approximately NOK 12 million."

Skandi Texel is a 69.5 meters long vessel of the MT 6009S design which joined the DOF fleet in 2006 and has been working on long-term contracts mainly in the North Sea.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Support Vessel Europe

Related Offshore News

(MHWirth file photo)

Baker Hughes, Akastor in Offshore Drilling Equipment JV
Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - An oil platform at Hess-operated Tubular Bells field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess (The photo has been cropped)

CERAWeek: Oil Bosses See Crude Oil Demand Climbing, Even...
Energy
Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar
Offshore

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

CERAWEEK: Energy Firms, Gov'ts Bet on Hydrogen Boom. Payday Far Away

CERAWEEK: Energy Firms, Gov'ts Bet on Hydrogen Boom. Payday Far Away

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt Could Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt Could Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Investor Coalition CURE Pushes Exxon to Do More

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Investor Coalition CURE Pushes Exxon to Do More

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine