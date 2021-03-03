DOF Sells Platform Supplier Skandi Texel

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Rederi AS, a subsidiary of DOF, has sold the platform supply vessel Skandi Texel.

DOF said Wednesday that the vessel had been sold to a Norwegian company. It did not say who the buyer was exactly, but it did say that the vessel would leave the oil services sector.

"The vessel will be delivered to the new owner with immediate effect and will depart from the oil service sector after the sale. The gain from the sale is approximately NOK 12 million."

Skandi Texel is a 69.5 meters long vessel of the MT 6009S design which joined the DOF fleet in 2006 and has been working on long-term contracts mainly in the North Sea.