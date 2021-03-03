Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP Names New UK Head and SVP for Europe

March 3, 2021

Louise Kingham OBE/Credit:BP
Louise Kingham OBE/Credit:BP

Oil firm BP said Wednesday that Peter Mather, BP’s UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe, would ‎leave the company at the end of the year. Louise Kingham OBE will succeed Mather.

Mather has been UK head of country and regional president for Europe since 2010 and recently ‎established bp’s new regions, cities & solutions entity across the UK and continental Europe. 

"It ‎caps a distinguished career of almost 40 years working in upstream, refining and supply, gas and ‎power, trading, shipping, and commercial leadership roles across several countries," BP said.

After leaving BP, Mather will continue in his non-executive role as Chair of the BP Europe ‎Supervisory Board.‎

Louise Kingham OBE, CEO of the Energy Institute for more than 20 years, will join BP in May. ‎Reporting to William Lin, executive vice president regions, cities & solutions, BP said she brings "a wealth of knowledge and experience across a broad range of ‎issues within the energy industry.‎"

William Lin, executive vice president regions, cities & solutions, said: “We’re immensely grateful ‎for Peter’s unwavering commitment to BP over his career. We will miss not only his sound counsel ‎but his ability to represent the company and skilfully manage a broad set of relationships across the ‎UK and continental Europe.”‎

Commenting on Kingham's appointment, William said: “We are very fortunate to have such a ‎qualified successor to Peter in this key role. Louise’s experience in public policy, issues ‎management and stakeholder engagement, not to mention her extraordinary network, position her ‎ideally to help advance bp’s transformation agenda.’’‎

Kingham said: “This is a pivotal time for the energy industry and I’m thrilled to join a progressive ‎company with a clear net-zero ambition. I’m excited to represent bp’s businesses, and work with ‎partners across Europe and in the UK to help deliver innovative and decarbonized energy solutions ‎at scale.’’‎

