DIGITALIZATION: ROCS Helps Aker BP Move "Tons of Equipment" off the Rig

Optime’s subsea system, Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) has completed a successful subsea operation for Aker BP, the company reports. The ROCS is designed to eliminate the umbilical during well completions, and it was deployed during a completions operation for a production well for Aker BP on the Ærfugl-field on the Norwegian Contintental Shelf in late February.

"Optime has developed ROCS over several years and together with Aker BP we have now achieved success on the first operation offshore," said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO, Optimes.

ROCS is remotely controlled topside, using a controls unit providing improved functionality, minus a large hydraulic system and heavy umbilical.

"We have now completed a successful operation on the Ærfugl-field using Optimes ROCS. The operation was planned in great details, allowing for a safe execution. Imbedded in Aker BP is the continous drive towards technology that permanently improves our subsea well operations," said Mads Rødsjø, head of Aker BP’s subsea well operations. "Through the use of ROCS we have been able to move tons of actual equipment from the rig, as well as mechanical and hydraulic interfaces, into a simple and efficient software. This is truly digitalization," says Rødsjø.

Optime signed a frame agreement with Aker BP January of 2019. The agreement includes work on Aker BPs subsea systems for two years, with an additional two-year extension.



ROCS Facts

When completing subsea wells, the tubing hanger is placed on top of the well head, as a seal towards the rest of the subsea well.



Normally this is controlled through a dedicated hydraulic umbilical which includes a large 20-30 feet control container. When running the umbilical, it is clamped to the tubing for increased stability.



ROCS replaces the operation by remotely controlling a controls unit towards the well head. This allows for safer, simpler and more efficient operations



ROCS is mobilized in a single basket and prepared and made up onshore, allowing it to be ready to run immediately offshore from a vessel or rig.

ROCS through moonpool towards the subsea well. Photo courtesy Optime