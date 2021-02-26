MMA Offshore to Assist TechnipFMC with 'Major' Subsea Installation Project in Australia

Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has won a contract with oilfield services company TechnipFMC to provide tug and barge support for "a major subsea installation project in Australia."

MMA Offshore which did not share details on what project exactly it would be working on, said this week it would, using a combination of both owned and chartered vessels, provide a fleet of four tug and barge sets to support the subsea installation works as well as 2 offshore positioning tugs.

MMA will act as lead contractor and will subcontract to other vessel operators to provide the overall vessel requirements.

"All vessels involved with the works will be delivering equipment to the offshore field and will be operated under all relevant Australian requirements," the company said.

The total contract value is in excess of A$20million (USD15,6 million).

Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in August 2021 and are due to be complete either at the end of the 2021 calendar year or early in 2022.



