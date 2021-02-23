UK-based Enermech Eyes Oil & Gas Work in Mozambique

Aberdeen-based energy industry services company EnerMech has appointed Celestino Maússe to the newly created role of Mozambique country manager as the company seeks to expand its business as local activity ramps up.

In his new role, Enermech said, Maússe will lead the business development effort within Mozambique and will aim to secure and deliver new contracts in country.

"Mr Maússe brings with him over fifteen years of oil and gas engineering experience, having worked as a process engineer in the areas of engineering, commissioning, and start up across projects around the world," the company added.

Previously, he led business development in Sub-Saharan Africa for companies such as SNC-Lavalin and Kentz and has held general management positions in Mozambique for both Kentz and Golder Associates. In these roles, Mr Maússe serviced clients in the mining and oil and gas industries across the region, providing specialist engineering solutions to enhance project delivery and operational capacity.

EnerMech has also established an office in the capital city of Maputo.

Maússe said: “I am proud to be representing EnerMech as the company expands and I hope my skillset and relationships across the country will allow us to make a meaningful contribution to further develop Mozambique’s engineering capacity.

“EnerMech has already established many successful partnerships across Africa and there is a lot of new activity in Mozambique. I am confident that the company’s expertise and track record in local content development will help us develop a sustainable local business, building a solid pipeline of new work across the local energy sector.”

EnerMech regional director for Europe and Africa, Ross McHardy added: “Mozambique is fortunate to hold vast natural resources and minerals and with the pace of oil and gas activity in the country, we were eager to engage with and develop the local energy supply chain. With emerging opportunities within large infrastructure projects, we have identified the country as core to our future growth in the continent."

“Celestino, with his wide-ranging engineering experience and strong track record in Africa, and Mozambique in particular, has a deep understanding of sector-specific drivers and brings established relationships and networks. He will launch and drive forward EnerMech’s business development activity in country and we are looking ahead to further growth in Africa.”