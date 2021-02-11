U.S. Could Install Up To 11GW of Floating Offshore Wind by 2035

The U.S. offshore wind industry is set to flourish in the upcoming years due to planned fixed bottom turbine projects on the east coast, however, a floating wind boom is expected as well, a Danish offshore wind energy intelligence firm said Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company called Aegir Insights first pointed to the positive effect of Joe Biden's election on the offshore wind industry in the country, and his appointment of Amanda Lefton as head of the U.S. offshore energy industry regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

"Lefton immediately ordered that the permitting process for Vineyard Wind be resumed after several delays. As Vineyard Wind wraps up the permitting process, a whole backlog of delayed offshore wind projects that have submitted plans to BOEM and have been waiting in line behind Vineyard Wind should start to move ahead," Aegir said.