Dutch Offshore Services Firm ROG Goes Independent

Dutch-based ship repair and vessel services firm ROG is going independent as the company has reacquired a controlling 75% stake previously held by Royal IHC.

The company, which provides services to the maritime and offshore industry through its ROG Ship Repair and Rotterdam Offshore units, said the buyback gives the company a clearer and more unified strategic focus that will benefit its customer base.

ROG Managing Director Martin van Leest said: "Our business has continued to develop over the past four years, and we are grateful for IHC’s support during that time,” he said. “This exciting new chapter will give ROG control over its future direction and ensure that the company is working towards aligned objectives.”

ROG has retained a shareholding in its business since IHC bought its share in 2017 and has maintained separate facilities and systems. The new ownership structure is expected to have no day-to-day impact on customers, ROG, whose two divisions focus on general ship repair and offshore wind mobilization and demobilization projects, said.

ROG has an open sea accessible location in the main port of Rotterdam, with lay-by facilities for vessels up to 320 m in length, 80 m in breadth, and 9.5 m draft. Also, ROG offers heavy lift crane capacity and a yard area of more than 21,000 m2 with a fully equipped workshop.