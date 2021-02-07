Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Pipe Laying for Nord Stream 2 Restarts in Danish Waters

February 7, 2021

File photo: © Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt
File photo: © Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

The consortium behind the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has resumed laying pipes in the waters of Denmark, it said on Saturday, despite mounting pressure on the project from Washington.

Construction of the link, which would double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year, was suspended in December 2019 due to the threat of sanctions from Washington.

However the German government has stood by the project and late in December a vessel called the Fortuna, which was subsequently put under sanctions by Washington, laid a 2.6-kilometer portion of the pipeline in German waters.

Construction of the pipeline is mostly complete but around 120 kilometers is left to be laid in Danish waters as well as 30 kilometers in German waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German coastal town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.

The United States has long said the pipeline will increase Russian leverage over Europe and will bypass Ukraine, depriving Kyiv of lucrative transit fees. The United States is also keen to sell its sea-borne liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he believes Nord Stream 2 is a "bad deal for Europe".

The consortium said in emailed comments on Saturday that the latest pipe-laying activities by the Fortuna followed the successful completion of sea trials, adding: "All works are performed in line with the relevant permits. We will provide further information about the construction works and further planning in due time."

Given its major economic and strategic significance, Nord Stream 2 has been increasingly in focus following the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Friday's announcement of the expulsion of European diplomats from Russia.

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin was sticking with its support for the pipeline. Germany's position is that it is a commercial project.

Western partners of Russia's Gazprom in the project are Germany's Uniper and the Wintershall Dea unit of BASF, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Austria's OMV and French-based Engie.


(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Frances Kerry and David Holmes)

Offshore Pipelines Russia Activity Europe Natural Gas Pipelay Vessel

Related Offshore News

Nganhurra riser / Image by T B Ganim/MarineTraffic.com

Woodside Issued Enforcement Action over Nganhurra RTM...
Credit: Boskalis

VIDEO: BP's Argos Platform Sails Away from S. Korea


Trending Offshore News

Stena IceMAX- Credit: Paul McClimond/MarineTraffic

The Bahamas: BPC Completes Drilling of Perseverance #1...
Drilling

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market
Offshore Wind

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Brent Oil Price Hits $60 Boosted by Supply Cuts, U.S. Stimulus Hopes

Brent Oil Price Hits $60 Boosted by Supply Cuts, U.S. Stimulus Hopes

PPG Debuts Corrosion-fighting Coating

PPG Debuts Corrosion-fighting Coating

Independent Oil and Gas Names New COO

Independent Oil and Gas Names New COO

Brazil: Petrobras, PetroRio Complete Frade Field Transaction

Brazil: Petrobras, PetroRio Complete Frade Field Transaction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine