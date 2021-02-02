Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Receives Three Offers in FPSOs Tender

February 2, 2021

(Photo: Petrobras)
(Photo: Petrobras)

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras received offers from three consortia looking to build the company's first in-house platforms in more than seven years, the company said on Tuesday.

In a release, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it had received offers from consortia led by Samsung Heavy Industries Co, Daewoo Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd and Keppel Corporation Ltd.

The platforms, named P-78 and P-79, are floating production storage and offloading units, effectively massive ships with deep-water drilling equipment, known as FPSOs.

The company is reviewing the offers and hopes to make an official selection in the first half of 2021, it said.


(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Matthew Lewis)

