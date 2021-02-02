Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Weir Wraps Sale of Oil and Gas Business

February 2, 2021

Weir Group has completed the previously announced sale of its oil and gas business to Caterpillar.

The sale, for an enterprise value of $405m, subject to customary working capital and debt-like adjustments, was first announced on October 5, 2020, and approved by Weir Shareholders on November 23, 2020.

Since then, Weir said Tuesday, the Group's joint venture partner in Saudi Arabia-based Arabian Metals Company (AMCO) has exercised its pre-emption right, to purchase Weir's 49% stake in AMCO.  

Because of this,  the cash proceeds from the sale of the division, will be split between $375m received from Caterpillar Inc. and $30m to be received on completion of the sale of AMCO, which is expected to occur in the first half of this year.

Commenting, the Weir Group CEO Jon Stanton said:"I would like to thank the Oil & Gas team for their magnificent contribution to Weir over the years.  The sale delivers a great new home for the business and its people, and enables Weir to fully focus on our role as a provider of premium technology to global mining and infrastructure markets."

Weir Oil & Gas has been reported under discontinued operations since the sale agreement was announced.

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Current News

Sustainable Marine Floats Out 'Next-Gen' Tidal Energy Platform in Canada

Ocean Power Technologies Buys Offshore Engineering firm 3Dent

Danos Hired to Support Oil Major's Gulf of Mexico Ops

ExxonMobil Reports First Annual Loss as a Public Company

