Shearwater Nets SE Asia Seismic Survey Gig

February 1, 2021

Photo Credit: Shearwater Geoservices
Photo Credit: Shearwater Geoservices

Norway-based seismic survey services provider Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for a marine seismic 3D survey in South East Asia.
The company, owned by Rasmussengruppen, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, and Schlumberger, said that the contract was for two months.

In a short update on Monday, Shearwater said the project would start in the second quarter and would cover approximately 1,500 square kilometers.

Shearwater GeoServices did not share any further details, neither on the identity of the client nor on the vessel expected to be used for the project.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Shearwater, seeking further info on the project. A Shearwater spokesperson said the company couldn't disclose further details.

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Kongsberg Digital's Remote DP Training Approved by The Nautical Institute

Deep Wind Offshore Names Chief Commercial Officer

Awilco Drilling CEO Resigns as Rig Cancellations 'Change Prerequisites'

Mitsubishi Heavy, Vestas Form Japan JV

