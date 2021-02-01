Shearwater Nets SE Asia Seismic Survey Gig

Norway-based seismic survey services provider Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for a marine seismic 3D survey in South East Asia.

The company, owned by Rasmussengruppen, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, and Schlumberger, said that the contract was for two months.

In a short update on Monday, Shearwater said the project would start in the second quarter and would cover approximately 1,500 square kilometers.

Shearwater GeoServices did not share any further details, neither on the identity of the client nor on the vessel expected to be used for the project.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Shearwater, seeking further info on the project. A Shearwater spokesperson said the company couldn't disclose further details.