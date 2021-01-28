Aramark Offshore Bags 5-year UKCS Catering Deal with Total

Offshore catering specialist Aramark Offshore has said it has secured a new five-year contract with the oil major Total.

The company will provide services across six offshore platforms in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf.

The five-year deal will see Aramark expand its existing services to deliver catering, cleaning, laundry, janitorial services, maintenance, emergency response, and heli-deck services.

Aramark Offshore will take over services onboard the Culzean platform, Ailsa FSO, Gryphon FPSO, and will provide critical accommodation maintenance across a number of Total E&P sites. The contract will also see Aramark support the Elgin Franklin shutdown in 2021.

Aramark Offshore did not provide details on the financial side of the contract.