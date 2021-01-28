Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aramark Offshore Bags 5-year UKCS Catering Deal with Total

January 28, 2021

Total's Culzean Platform in 2019 - (File Photo: Total)
Total's Culzean Platform in 2019 - (File Photo: Total)

Offshore catering specialist Aramark Offshore has said it has secured a new five-year contract with the oil major Total.

The company will provide services across six offshore platforms in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf.

The five-year deal will see Aramark expand its existing services to deliver catering, cleaning, laundry, janitorial services, maintenance, emergency response, and heli-deck services.

Aramark Offshore will take over services onboard the Culzean platform, Ailsa FSO, Gryphon FPSO, and will provide critical accommodation maintenance across a number of Total E&P sites. The contract will also see Aramark support the Elgin Franklin shutdown in 2021.

 Aramark Offshore did not provide details on the financial side of the contract.

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

NOIA Slams Biden's Order to Pause Oil and Gas Leasing

Tekmar to Protect Subsea Cables at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm

RCG Bolsters Japan Team ahead of Country's Expected Offshore Wind Expansion

Aramark Offshore Bags 5-year UKCS Catering Deal with Total

