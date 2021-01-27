Airswift, EPI JV Targets Renewables Projects in APAC

Airswift, a workforce provider for the energy, process, and infrastructure sectors, has formed a joint venture (JV) with energy consultancy, EPI Group, to target renewable energy services projects within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Under the agreement, Airswift will provide managed services expertise, recruitment, and mobilization of multi-discipline teams, complemented by EPI Group’s specialist technical and environmental capabilities across project development, construction, and monitoring, to ensure successful operations for developers in offshore wind, solar, and geothermal.

Charles Pfauwadel, VP Asia at Airswift: "With the energy transition accelerating, APAC is looking to generate over half of the world’s electricity by 2030. We’re already seeing a lot of movement in the region, for example the growth of offshore wind in Vietnam and Taiwan. Our partnership enables us to provide a greater range of services across APAC, allowing companies to navigate different jurisdictions and regulations easily.”

Ben Dyton, VP Asia-Pacific at EPI Group says, “We are excited to continue our journey with Airswift, strengthening the services we already offer. With over 20 operational locations across the APAC region alone, Airswift’s truly global approach and reach is unparalleled. We share a passion for excellence and, above all, have an outstanding reputation for safety, compliance, integrity, and quality – it is a perfect fit which will bring great benefit to our clients.”

EPI Group has several local employees focused on the Airswift joint venture who will be based out of Airswift’s Kuala Lumpur office.