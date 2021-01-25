DEME Installs First Turbine at RWE's Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm

Belgium-based offshore installation firm DEME has installed the first wind turbine at RWE Renewables' 857MW Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm in the UK.

DEME is responsible for the transportation and installation of the 90 MHI Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines. The turbines are being installed at the site 32km off the Lincolnshire coast.

The load-out is carried out from Able Seaton Port, where all turbine tower sections, blades, and nacelles are being assembled.

According to the project's website, the 9.5MW turbines being installed at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm are amongst the most powerful operating anywhere in the world, and capable of energizing a typical UK household for more than 29 hours with just a single turn of the blades.

Each turbine has a greater swept area than the London Eye (turbine 187m, London Eye 120m), and measures 187 meters from the base of the tower to the tip of the blades.

All blades, nacelles, and tower sections are being handled at a specialist turbine pre-assembly and construction base, established by Triton Knoll and Vestas at Able Seaton Port, in Teesside. Installation is being carried out by DEME, using the jack-up vessel Wind Osprey, provided by Cadeler.

The first turbine successfully installed at Triton Knoll/Image Credit: Triton Knoll

