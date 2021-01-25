Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kongsberg Tech for China-built Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Unit

January 25, 2021

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime
Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has signed a Letter of Intent with Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit.

The offshore installation vessel BT-220IU is to be constructed for the Norway-based company OIM Wind, with an option for another vessel of identical design. 

The vessel, expected to be delivered in 2022, will be suitable for transporting and installing multiple sets of next- and future-generation wind turbines, and their foundations.

For this unit, Kongsberg will deliver its Integrated Solution for Wind Turbine Installation Units.

"This well-proven solution combines KM’s motion control, propulsion and dynamic positioning functionalities to maintain operability in all conditions," the company said.

"Monitoring and controlling of the KM components will be handled by a K-Chief 700 marine automation system, and the company’s scope of delivery is rounded out with a comprehensive Digital Solution with a new planning, advisory, monitoring and reporting tool to improve the safety and operation of the vessel," Kongsberg added.

Further, included in the delivery are Bergen LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) engines, together with an LNG Fuel Gas Supply System. 

Kongsberg Maritime also said that its news PM azimuth thrusters will secure optimized performance both for transit, maneuvering and dynamic positioning. The scope of supply also includes an array of appropriate deck machinery, the company added.

The offshore wind installation vessel's electrical system will make use of KM’s Energy Storage Solution, "a green, load-smoothing initiative which will optimize power production and enable the vessel to operate for limited periods on battery power alone."

"By allowing these stretches of zero-emission running, the solution will reduce the need for installed power and minimise maintenance costs, and can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%," Kongsberg said.

"With the highly efficient power plant running on LNG the vessel will be the most environmentally friendly WTIU built to date," Kongsberg said.

 

Image Credit: Katherine Welles - stock.adobe.com

Ithaca Energy's FPF-1 platform - Credit: Jan Henry Knutsen/MarineTraffic.com

