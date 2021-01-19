ArcVera Gets IECRE Approval for Wind Power Performance Testing Services

ArcVera Renewables, a consulting and technical services for wind, solar, and storage projects, has received an approval by the International Electrotechnical Commission - Renewable Energy (IECRE) to operate as a Renewable Energy Testing Laboratory.

IECRE is the IEC system for certification to standards relating to equipment for use in renewable energy applications.

"IECRE approval validates the quality of ArcVera’s wind turbine PPT processes and the thoroughness of its quality management system," ArcVera said.

“With the achievement of IECRE accreditation, ArcVera can now pursue testing on several types of turbines and perform accredited power curve tests to the IEC 61400-12-1 standard, including all of the subtasks of such tests, such as terrain and obstacle assessments, site calibration, test planning, equipment installation, and test execution”, said Matt Cramer, Business Development Manager. Matt Cramer recently joined ArcVera to lead the business development of power performance testing services.

IECRE is a body focused on facilitating international trade in renewable-energy-related equipment and services in a way that maintains the required level of safety and quality.

“We are thrilled to lead the way in the US Wind Energy Industry with IECRE approval for power performance testing. As more companies follow ArcVera’s lead and obtain IECRE approval, it should raise the bar on quality for the entire industry,” said John Bosche, President & Principal Mechanical Engineer.

"To date, ArcVera has completed over 25 PPTs on more than 2GW of renewable projects for leading industry players. With IECRE approval achieved, the ArcVera team is excited to be able to increase those numbers and solidify itself even more as a PPT services leader in the industry," ArcVera said.