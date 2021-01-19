Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wood, Spirit Energy Extending Life of Morecambe Bay Gas Fields

January 19, 2021

The image of Central Morecambe Platform -Courtesy of Spirit Energy.
The image of Central Morecambe Platform -Courtesy of Spirit Energy.

Energy services giant Wood has won a contract with oil firm Spirit Energy to provide late-life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields, one of the UK’s largest gas accumulations.

The five-year consolidated services contract is valued at $130 million. Under the contract, Wood will work to extend field life, lower costs, and reduce late-life carbon intensity across the Hub’s offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal on the northwest coast of England.

John Cowie, Morecambe Hub Asset Director at Spirit Energy, said: “The Morecambe Hub has produced gas for the UK for more than 30 years, and remains a key asset in our portfolio as we continue to maximize economic recovery from the area.

“There is still more we can do to extend Morecambe’s field life while reducing its emissions and contribute to the UK’s Net Zero targets, and we look forward to working with Wood on both of these goals.”

The contract will employ approximately 130 people across the offshore assets and onshore terminal and a small support team in Aberdeen.

