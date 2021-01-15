Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VR Training for BP's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Personnel

January 15, 2021

Credit: BP
Credit: BP

Oil major BP has hired Aberdeen-based offshore training company, Survivex, to develop and deliver a four-week training program for the operational personnel on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development project in Senegal/Mauritania offshore area.

The contract will see Survivex, which is part of the 3T Energy Group, train BP personnel in safety-critical operating procedures and processes for its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and Hub facilities using immersive training technology including virtual reality, augmented reality, and mobile apps.

Also, 3t Energy Group's technology company, 3t Transform is developing a four-week training program, which will include a virtual reality digital twin of BP's facilities, to help deliver an immersive experience of the project. Using the digital twin, the operational personnel will be able to familiarise themselves with the layout of the facilities and learn operating systems and procedures.

Operational personnel will begin training this summer before joining the facilities during facility construction and commissioning. Up to 100 personnel will go through the training programme over the next 18 to 24 months.

Vice President - Global Sales and Strategy for 3t Energy Group, Gavin Taylor, said: "We are delighted and honoured to secure this revolutionary training project with BP. This is blended learning at its very best and will set the standard for the way training is delivered in the future. Learning critical health and safety information through traditional means such as Powerpoint presentations simply wouldn't have been effective enough to achieve our objectives for this project.

"The immersive techniques we use will ensure the crew are fully familiar with all of the project's safety-critical and unique operating procedures and equipment before even setting foot onboard the facilities. We already know through numerous studies that active learning using technology such as virtual reality embeds knowledge and helps knowledge retention. Our bespoke gaming-inspired mobile app will further enhance this by continually testing and assessing knowledge. Ultimately our aim is to embed an unrivaled safety culture through technology-led training, which will be game-changing for the oil and gas sector."

The Tortue Ahmeyim field development is located in the C-8 block offshore Mauritania and the Saint-Louis Profond block offshore Senegal. BP sanctioned the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development in December 2018.

The cross-border development is one of Africa's deepest offshore project at 2,000 meters below the sea's surface. It will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components.

Gas will be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million metric tons of LNG per annum on average. Total gas resources in the field are estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet.

Technology Floating Production Africa Training

Related Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Equinor Selected for US' Largest Offshore Wind Award
Photo credit: The Ocean Cleanup

Plastic Free Oceans: Maersk Supply Service, The Ocean...


Trending Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Total, Apache Make Another Oil Find Offshore Suriname
Drilling
Illustration by Rawpixel.com/AdobeStock

Ex-Petrofac Exec Pleads Guilty to Bribery Offenses
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Cloud Solution: SAP, DNV GL Tackling Corrosion Under Insulation in O&G Industry

Cloud Solution: SAP, DNV GL Tackling Corrosion Under Insulation in O&G Industry

SEACOR Marine Completes Sale of Windcat to CMB

SEACOR Marine Completes Sale of Windcat to CMB

Oceaneering Donates ROVs to Global Ocean

Oceaneering Donates ROVs to Global Ocean

Nord Stream 2 Delays Pipe Laying Works Restart

Nord Stream 2 Delays Pipe Laying Works Restart

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine