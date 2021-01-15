Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Israel and Four Arab States Discuss Energy Sector

January 15, 2021

Israel's energy minister, Yuval Steinitz - Image by Shlomi Amsalem/Wikimedia - Under CC BY-SA 4.0 license
Israel's energy minister, Yuval Steinitz - Image by Shlomi Amsalem/Wikimedia - Under CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Israel's energy minister held a video conference call with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan, and Bahrain for the first time on Thursday, according to a statement from his office.

The Israeli minister, Yuval Steinitz, said the conference call discussed recently normalized ties and what impact there could be on sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy and research and development, the statement said.

The four Arab states, in deals brokered by the United States, have agreed to set aside hostilities with Israel.

Also on the call were energy ministers from the United States and Egypt. Cairo made peace with Israel in 1979.

"The ministers discussed how diplomatic relations between the countries could revolutionize national security, economic prosperity and adding content to the peace agreements, including investments in energy research and development, deploying infrastructure and technology," the statement said. 

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Timothy Heritage)

