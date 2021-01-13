Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

January 13, 2021

Stena Spey - Credit: IDS
Stena Spey - Credit: IDS

Offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has awarded a "six-figure" fleet-wide deal to cloud reporting and analytics firm Independent Data Services, which will deploy solutions for near-real time rig and fleet-wide performance benchmarks, KPIs, and core analytics in one platform.

IDS said Wednesday that the contract came after six-month operational trials on the Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig and the Stena Carron drillship.

Under the contract, IDS will deploy its data-driven TourNet Pro drilling contractor reporting service and drilling performance monitoring service, Anova DPM, across Stena Drilling’s fleet in Q1 2021. 

"The integrated solution will deliver automated near-real-time rig and fleet-wide performance benchmarks, KPIs, and core analytics in one platform – offering Stena Drilling productivity optimization and significant OPEX and time savings versus manual aggregation," IDS said.

Douwe Franssens, IDS General Manager comments: “In today’s operating climate, there has never been more data available. But turning that data into insight and using it to improve operations can be difficult. Now more than ever, operators and drilling contractors need to ensure safe, optimal performance. We’re proud to partner with Stena Drilling on this world first - they saw the benefit of how TourNet Pro and Anova DPM could streamline data management to improve drilling campaign performance.”

The morning report

Colin Dawson, Digitalisation Transformation Manager at Stena Drilling said: “The morning report is something that has changed very little over the last ten years. The IDS TourNet Pro/DPM integration allows us to change the focus of the morning report. We believe we can not only automate 35% of the report from existing sources, but also make our data available to our clients to aid in the automation of their reporting.”

"With the introduction of TourNet Pro, IDS pioneered the move to automated reporting in the oil and gas industry, utilizing a range of data tools and inputs to replace much of the manual data entry requirement. IDS is now in its 25th year of delivering world-leading cloud performance management solutions to the upstream sector," IDS said.

Technology Energy Drilling Activity Rigs Digitalization

Related Offshore News

Oruc Reis seismic vessel - Image by HUSEYIN YALCIN ATAN/MarineTraffic.com

Turkey, Greece to Resume Talks over Mediterranean Sea...
Photo credit: The Ocean Cleanup

Plastic Free Oceans: Maersk Supply Service, The Ocean...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: Shell

Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments
Offshore
An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine