IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has awarded a "six-figure" fleet-wide deal to cloud reporting and analytics firm Independent Data Services, which will deploy solutions for near-real time rig and fleet-wide performance benchmarks, KPIs, and core analytics in one platform.

IDS said Wednesday that the contract came after six-month operational trials on the Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig and the Stena Carron drillship.

Under the contract, IDS will deploy its data-driven TourNet Pro drilling contractor reporting service and drilling performance monitoring service, Anova DPM, across Stena Drilling’s fleet in Q1 2021.

"The integrated solution will deliver automated near-real-time rig and fleet-wide performance benchmarks, KPIs, and core analytics in one platform – offering Stena Drilling productivity optimization and significant OPEX and time savings versus manual aggregation," IDS said.

Douwe Franssens, IDS General Manager comments: “In today’s operating climate, there has never been more data available. But turning that data into insight and using it to improve operations can be difficult. Now more than ever, operators and drilling contractors need to ensure safe, optimal performance. We’re proud to partner with Stena Drilling on this world first - they saw the benefit of how TourNet Pro and Anova DPM could streamline data management to improve drilling campaign performance.”

The morning report

Colin Dawson, Digitalisation Transformation Manager at Stena Drilling said: “The morning report is something that has changed very little over the last ten years. The IDS TourNet Pro/DPM integration allows us to change the focus of the morning report. We believe we can not only automate 35% of the report from existing sources, but also make our data available to our clients to aid in the automation of their reporting.”

"With the introduction of TourNet Pro, IDS pioneered the move to automated reporting in the oil and gas industry, utilizing a range of data tools and inputs to replace much of the manual data entry requirement. IDS is now in its 25th year of delivering world-leading cloud performance management solutions to the upstream sector," IDS said.