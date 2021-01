Shell's Malaysian subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad has extended the contract with Malaysian offshore vessel owner Dayang Enterprise for the use of the Dayang Opal accommodation workboat.

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by Shell throughout the extended contract duration effective from March 20, 2021, until 19 March 2022 under the same contract conditions.

The 80.4 meters long, 22 meters wide vessel was built in 2014. It offers 197 air-conditioned berths.