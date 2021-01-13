Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Former Shell Upstream Boss to Become CEO of Galp

January 13, 2021

Andy Brown - File Photo: Shell
Former Shell director Andy Brown will become CEO at Portuguese oil and energy company Galp Energia from Feb. 19, the company said, with boss Carlos Gomes da Silva leaving two years before the end of his mandate.

The decision was agreed upon by Gomes da Silva and board chair Paula Amorim, and will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the company's next general meeting, Galp said in a statement on Tuesday. It did not say why Gomes da Silva, who has been CEO since 2015, was stepping down.

Brown, who held various executive positions in countries including the Netherlands, Italy, and Qatar in his 35-year career at Shell, left the company in 2019 after three years as upstream director.

The handover comes as Galp seeks to recover from steep losses during the pandemic, having reported net losses in the second and third quarters of last year.

Traditionally a refiner, the company joined the world of big oil over the past decade thanks to stakes in various major offshore oil and gas fields in Brazil. 

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Andrei Khalip and Peter Graff)

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

