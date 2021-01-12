Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering and Stork Net Work on Neptune Energy's Cygnus Platform

January 12, 2021

Cygnus - Credit: Neptune Energy
Cygnus - Credit: Neptune Energy

Offshore services providers Oceaneering and Stork have won integrity management and fabric maintenance contracts on Neptune Energy's Cygnus platform, offshore the UK. The contracts are worth around $6.5 million.

Oceaneering will supply integrity management services covering pressure systems, structural, pipeline, erosion management and offshore inspection services.  Stork will deliver fabric maintenance and scaffolding services for Cygnus, located in the UK Southern North Sea.

The contracts have been awarded under a three-year agreement, with two one-year options to extend.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for our industry, given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices, and those within the North Sea’s world-class supply chain have been among those hardest hit.

“We are pleased to be awarding these contracts to Oceaneering and Stork which demonstrates our commitment to supporting service partners and to maximizing efficiency. Combining the scopes of work for our Cygnus production facility within a broader agreement creates additional synergies and reduces complexity.”

Cygnus is a significant part of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic gas demand. It started production in 2016.

 

Energy Industry News Activity Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Shell

Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments
(Photo: Petrobras)

Petrobras Says 2020 Oil Output Averaged Record 2.28...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: Shell

Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments
Offshore
McDermott used its Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 to perform its first S-lay piggy-back pipelay.- Credit: McDermott

India: McDermott Wraps Work on Reliance's Project Offshore...
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

PGS to Reprocess Uruguay's Exploration Data

PGS to Reprocess Uruguay's Exploration Data

Offshore Wind Consultancy OWC Names APAC Director

Offshore Wind Consultancy OWC Names APAC Director

Oceaneering and Stork Net Work on Neptune Energy's Cygnus Platform

Oceaneering and Stork Net Work on Neptune Energy's Cygnus Platform

Strohm Working on HPHT Thermoplastic Composite Pipe for Total, ExxonMobil

Strohm Working on HPHT Thermoplastic Composite Pipe for Total, ExxonMobil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine