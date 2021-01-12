Oceaneering and Stork Net Work on Neptune Energy's Cygnus Platform

Offshore services providers Oceaneering and Stork have won integrity management and fabric maintenance contracts on Neptune Energy's Cygnus platform, offshore the UK. The contracts are worth around $6.5 million.

Oceaneering will supply integrity management services covering pressure systems, structural, pipeline, erosion management and offshore inspection services. Stork will deliver fabric maintenance and scaffolding services for Cygnus, located in the UK Southern North Sea.

The contracts have been awarded under a three-year agreement, with two one-year options to extend.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for our industry, given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices, and those within the North Sea’s world-class supply chain have been among those hardest hit.

“We are pleased to be awarding these contracts to Oceaneering and Stork which demonstrates our commitment to supporting service partners and to maximizing efficiency. Combining the scopes of work for our Cygnus production facility within a broader agreement creates additional synergies and reduces complexity.”

Cygnus is a significant part of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic gas demand. It started production in 2016.