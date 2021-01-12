Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Former Noble Energy COO Joins Marathon Oil Board

January 12, 2021

Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock
Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock

Marathon Oil has informed that Brent Smolik has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective January 11, 2021.

Smolik, 59, has over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including senior executive leadership roles at Noble Energy Corporation, Noble Midstream Partners LP, EP Energy Corporation, El Paso Corporation, ConocoPhillips, and Burlington Resources, Inc.   

He retired from his role as president and chief operating officer at Noble Energy, following its merger with Chevron in 2020.  

Smolik previously served on the boards of Noble Midstream Partners LP, Cameron International, and EP Energy Corporation.

"We are pleased to welcome Brent to Marathon's board of directors," said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. "The addition of Brent complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we believe he will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy of delivering competitive and improving corporate-level returns, prioritizing sustainable cash flow generation, and returning capital to shareholders."

Smolik holds a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University.

People North America People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Oruc Reis seismic vessel - Image by HUSEYIN YALCIN ATAN/MarineTraffic.com

Turkey, Greece to Resume Talks over Mediterranean Sea...
File Photo: Shell

Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: Shell

Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments
Offshore
McDermott used its Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 to perform its first S-lay piggy-back pipelay.- Credit: McDermott

India: McDermott Wraps Work on Reliance's Project Offshore...
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

PGS to Reprocess Uruguay's Exploration Data

PGS to Reprocess Uruguay's Exploration Data

Offshore Wind Consultancy OWC Names APAC Director

Offshore Wind Consultancy OWC Names APAC Director

Oceaneering and Stork Net Work on Neptune Energy's Cygnus Platform

Oceaneering and Stork Net Work on Neptune Energy's Cygnus Platform

Strohm Working on HPHT Thermoplastic Composite Pipe for Total, ExxonMobil

Strohm Working on HPHT Thermoplastic Composite Pipe for Total, ExxonMobil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine