Malaysia: Petronas Takes over Operatorship of E11 Gas Hub from Shell

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has become the operator of the E11 gas hub, located 130km offshore Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia, effective 1 January 2021.

The E11 hub which has been producing since 1982 under the MLNG Production Sharing Contract had been operated by Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) for the past 38 years. Petronas is now the operator, via its subsidiary Petronas Carigali.

Petronas Vice President of Malaysia Assets, Bacho Pilong said, “On behalf of Petronas, I would like to thank SSB for operating the E11 gas hub in an efficient and responsible manner for more than three decades. I am pleased to note that SSB and Petronas had implemented all the necessary activities since July 2019 to ensure a smooth handover of the E11 hub.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for [Petronas Carigali] as the operator of the E11 hub which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable, and cleaner energy supply to the market, while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub”, he added.



