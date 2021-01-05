Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Hires PV Drilling VI Jack-Up for Drilling Offshore Vietnam

January 5, 2021

Credit: PV Drilling
Vietnamese offshore drilling company PV Drilling has recently signed a contract with Italian oil giant Eni for the supply of its PV Drilling VI jack-up rig.

The contract, with Eni Vietnam, is for the oil company's 2021 drilling campaign, scheduled to start in early January off the coast of Vietnam.

While PV Drilling did not share the agreed rig day rate, Bassoe Analytics estimates the day rate to be around $65,000 with the contract expected to last until April.

The PV Drilling VI jack-up rig was delivered in 2015 by Singapore's Keppel, and it was the 100th jackup rig Keppel FELS had built since 1970.

The jack-up rig is a KFELS B Class rig,  able to operate in water depths of up to 400 ft with a drilling depth of 30,000 ft.  

Rever Polaris - Credit: Rever Offshore

Boskalis Buys Rever Offshore's Subsea Services Business
