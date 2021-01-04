Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gazprom Begins Shipping Gas to Bosnia, Serbia via Turkstream Pipeline

January 4, 2021

Credit: Gazprom
Credit: Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday it had begun delivering natural gas to Serbia and Bosnia through the TurkStream pipeline and a new route crossing Turkey and Bulgaria.

The gas supplies destined to Serbia and Bosnia first reach Turkey via the TurkStream pipeline, which stretches across the Black Sea. Then they enter Serbia through Bulgaria's natural gas transportation system, Gazprom said.

From there, the gas supplies are distributed to Serbian and Bosnian customers.

With the addition of Serbia and Bosnia, a total of six European countries are now receiving Russian gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said.

The other four countries receiving Russian gas supplies via that route are Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, and Romania.

Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream in January 2020. The pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route to Europe, carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey. 

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Energy Pipelines Activity Europe

