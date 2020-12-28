Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ZPMC Launches JSD 6000 Deepwater Heavy-lift Pipelay Vessel

December 28, 2020

Credit: Ulstein
Credit: Ulstein

China's ZPMC has launched the Ulstein-designed JSD 6000 deepwater heavy-lift pipelay vessel at its facilities at Qidong. 

According to information shared by Ulstein via social media, the JSD 6000 was launched Sunday, December 27. 

The dynamically-positioned ‘JSD 6000’ is will feature heavy lift, S-Lay, and J-Lay via large, off-center moonpool capabilities, allowing it to serve deepwater and SURF markets as well as shallow water EPCI projects. 

The Ulstein designed vessel features an NOV revolving main crane with 5,000 mt lifting capacity and a double-deck configuration.

The JSD 6000 vessel is the third customized version of the ULSTEIN SOC 5000 design after the ‘Seven Borealis’ and ‘Aegir’, which are both in operation.

The vessel was originally ordered in January 2014 by Petrofac. The ship was contracted to ZPMC shipyard in China, however, Petrofac then terminated the construction contract with the yard in October 2015.

In 2018, Petrofac signed an agreement to sell the JSD 6000 deepwater derrick lay vessel project to ZPMC and agreed to provide technical support for the construction of the vessel, which is expected to complete in 2022.

See the photos of the vessel launching ceremony here.


Vessel particulars, as shared by Ulstein:

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS
Length:
215.9 m
Beam:
49.0 m
Draught (max):
10.9 m
Speed (max):
12 kn
Accommodation:
399 POB


CAPACITIES
NOV revolving main crane, lifting capacity:
5,000 t
Remacut S-lay system via centre firing line below main deck:
600 t
IHC EB J-lay system via moonpool:
2,000 t
Installed power:
6 x 8,500 kW
Positioning system:
DP3

Shipbuilding Vessels Asia

Related Offshore News

Pacific Drilling drillships - Credit: Rab Lawrence/Flickr under CC BY 2.0 license

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court...
Leiv Eiriksson - Credit: MarineTraffic

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Oil Discovery Offshore...

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Baker Hughes Flexible Pipe: Reinventing the Familiar for Subsea Production

Baker Hughes Flexible Pipe: Reinventing the Familiar for Subsea Production

Heerema Taps Techcross for Ballast Water Treatment System

Heerema Taps Techcross for Ballast Water Treatment System

ZPMC Launches JSD 6000 Deepwater Heavy-lift Pipelay Vessel

ZPMC Launches JSD 6000 Deepwater Heavy-lift Pipelay Vessel

Shell Completes Acquisition of Offshore Blocks in Colombia

Shell Completes Acquisition of Offshore Blocks in Colombia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine