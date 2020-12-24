Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MMA Offshore Wins Two Contracts for MMA Privilege Vessel

December 24, 2020

MMA Privilege - Credit:_Sir Steve/MarineTraffic
MMA Privilege - Credit:_Sir Steve/MarineTraffic

Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has recently secured two new contracts for its Multi-Purpose Support Vessel the MMA Privilege.

The first contract is for the provision of accommodation and walk-to-work services to support FPSO shutdown operations in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. This contract is for a firm period of 138 days, including mobilization and demobilization, with a further 14 days in options. This contract startsin February 2021, with the vessel mobilizing from Singapore in January 2021. MMA did not say who the client was.

The second contract is for the provision of light construction and accommodation/walk-to-work services in Brunei. This contract is for a firm period of 90 days, with a total of 70 days in option periods. This contract will start in or around July 2021.

These two contracts, with firm periods totaling 228 days, increase the company's contracted revenue for FY2021 and FY2022 by an aggregate total of approximately A$8.0 million, and secure utilization for the MMA Privilege for the material portion of the 2021 calendar year.

Commenting on the contract awards, MMA's Managing Director,  David Ross, said: "We are extremely pleased to secure these contracts which give us greater certainty in our forward contract book in the current environment. The MMA Privilege is a quality vessel and we look forward to supporting our client's operations safely and efficiently."

